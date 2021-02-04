Former police officer arrested for impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man with a history of impersonating law enforcement officers has now been arrested for impersonating a deputy U.S. Marshal.
U.S. Marshal Greg Forest announced the arrest of former police officer Douglas Frederick Martin on Feb. 4. The warrant was issued Jan. 26 after investigators say he impersonated a Deputy U.S. Marshal on multiple occasions.
Investigators state that Martin has a history of impersonating law enforcement dating back to 1980s. Martin had been previously charged in 1988 and 2007 for impersonating a law enforcement officer.
During the investigation, it was discovered that in August of 2019, Martin accidentally left counterfeit USMS credentials embossed with his photo and purported signature at a local Harris Teeter grocery store in Indian Trail.
USMS investigators later learned that Martin had been stopped for a speeding violation in Cabarrus County where he stated that he was a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and presented a counterfeit badge and fictitious law enforcement credentials to officers.
Before Martin’s arrest in November of 2019, the U.S. Marshals Service executed a search warrant at his home in Indian Land.
During the search, a fake “U.S. Marshal” badge as well as additional fictitious Deputy U.S. Marshal credentials were seized.
Prior to Martin’s rash of law enforcement impersonations, he was employed for several years as a police officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, eventually resigning in 1987.
Martin appeared this morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer and was released on bond pending the outcome of the criminal case.
