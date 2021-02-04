First Alert: Friday rain to impact morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early sunshine today will give way to more clouds and afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
Lowering and thickening clouds tonight will help keep overnight lows from fall much below 40°.
First Alert: Friday will start with clouds and a few spotty showers – maybe even a little predawn wintry mix in the mountains – before our next front pushed off quickly to the east taking the morning rain with it.
The balance of Friday will bring some sunshine back with even milder afternoon readings rising to the upper 50s. Friday morning’s cold front will drift well south of the WBTV viewing area Friday night, offering more sunshine and drier conditions for Saturday with seasonal highs in the low to mid 50s.
There are still some minor but nagging discrepancies in the long-range models as to the placement of a late-weekend wave of low pressure, but all point to any wave being far enough away from Charlotte to keep our rain chances very low.
Right now, we’re sticking with the idea of just a 20% chance for rain to return Saturday night into early Sunday morning, mainly in areas south / east of I-85. As the wave pulls away, Sunday will turn out super with afternoon readings jump into the upper 50s.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the start of the new work week with highs holding in the upper 50s on Monday, perhaps rising to the lower 60s on Tuesday.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.