One dead, another hurt in fiery east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in east Charlotte early Thursday morning.
The fiery wreck happened before 2:30 a.m. near Reedy Creek on E. WT Harris Boulevard, closing the road between Grier Road and The Plaza for a time. The road was reopened by 6:45 a.m.
Medic says one person died in the crash and a second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash.
No names have been released.
