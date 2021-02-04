3D Systems expanding operations in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A company based out of Rock Hill, S.C. has announced its expansion with plans to create 50 new jobs and invest $13 million by 2022.
The expansion of 3D Systems, a global additive manufacturing solutions company, will include a 100,000-square-foot facility that will increase its manufacturing capabilities.
3D Systems was founded in 1986 and brought the innovation of three-dimensional printing to the manufacturing industry through the invention of Stereolithography.
The company provides additive manufacturing solutions comprising 3D printers, materials, software and services that empower customers to create products and business models. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace and defense and automotive and durable goods.
The expansion is expected to be completed in early 2022.
“3D Systems’ continued investment in South Carolina speaks to the strength of our workforce and our dynamic business climate. We applaud their decision to invest $13 million and create 50 new jobs in York County,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a press release.
Individuals interested in joining the 3D Systems team should visit the company’s careers webpage.
