Combating hesitancy: Charlotte church to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To combat hesitancy in minority communities, a Charlotte church is set to host a vaccine clinic for those getting a first dose of the vaccine.
“Last week I just buried one of my deacons. I know of at least 24 people that I have had to do funerals for since the pandemic has hit,” said senior pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church Robert Scott.
Since the beginning, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected minority communities.
Now, with vaccines, there is a reluctance to take them.
Across North Carolina, Blacks make up only 12 percent of people who have received a first dose.
“Many in our community is just afraid and just don’t know what’s all in the vaccine. We have to help people do their own research, said Scott. “The more people hear about the impact as far as the vaccine is concerned. I believe that wall will come down slowly but it’s a herculean effort.”
Scott says the church plays a pivotal role.
“The church can be pivotal as far as getting the word out and empowering people to do their own research,” he said.
In the heart of Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, St. Paul Baptist Church will host a vaccination event for the community, hoping to use its voice as a bridge between the mistrust and combating that mistrust with facts.
“I’m going to take the vaccination whenever I’m able to. I want to be an example to our community that it’s safe and not a conspiracy,” Scott said. “This is personal for me. It’s personal.”
