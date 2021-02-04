5Church Charlotte reopens just in time for Valentine’s Day

5Church Charlotte reopens tonight at 5:00 p.m.
By Callie Presley | February 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 5:41 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just in time for a nice Valentine’s dinner, 5Church is re-opening tonight. They’ve got a new executive chef manning the kitchen, and some new menu items. So QC Morning went to the 5Church kitchen to check it out.

Know Before You Go:

  • Reservations are not required…but strongly encouraged.
  • The restaurant will only be seating to 50 percent capacity to keep with social distancing.
  • All employees and customers are required to wear masks.
  • If you don’t have one they’ll give you one at the door.
  • Hand sanitizing stations have been placed around the restaurant.

Find more info: https://5churchcharlotte.com/

