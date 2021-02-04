Berkeley deputies arrest 14 after six-month narcotics investigation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says their Narcotics Taskforce has arrested 14 people after six-month investigation.
The BCSO says the investigation began after deputies received multiple complaints about suspicious activity in the area of DeWitt Road, in the Macedonia area of Berkeley County.
During the course of the investigation, deputies and detectives say they were able to seize approximately 265 grams of Methamphetamine, 30 grams of Fentanyl, 15 grams of Heroin, multiple handguns that were illegally sold to convicted felons and stolen property valued more than $4,000.
Detectives say they gained tips from the community to breach a network of thieves and drug dealers that have plagued the Macedonia community for years.
The BCSO says deputies arrested the following people:
Charles Litchfield has been charged with 14 counts of distributing methamphetamine, four counts trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of property crime greater than $2,000, three counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, five counts of selling guns to a convicted felons and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Justin Litchfield has been charged with five counts of distributing fentanyl, and one count for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
Cecil Floyd has been charged with two counts of distributing fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of stolen goods more than $2,000.
Bobby Brinson has been charged with one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct.
Destry Sweatman has been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and trafficking in fentanyl.
Joshua Jacobs has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl.
Amanda Fletcher has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl.
Sandi Thompson has been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Missy Lee Litchfield has been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Christine Potter has been charged with possession of marijuana.
Krista Leigh Dunn has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and distribution of heroin.
Jamie Potter has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of stolen goods greater than $2,000 and possession of marijuana.
Brandon Litchfield has been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Thomas Kelly has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
The BCSO says they are still searching for the remaining individuals who are wanted on the following charges related to this investigation:
Catherine Powers Owens is wanted for distribution of methamphetamine.
John Tracey Headden is wanted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Kenneth Blake Poole is wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child and distribution of heroin.
“This investigation has taken some time to make sure detectives investigated thoroughly.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Citizens of the Macedonia community came forward to express concerns about habitual suspicious activity. The result of this investigation is the conclusion of patience and support from the community.”
The BCSO Narcotics Task Force says they are comprised of detectives of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police Department, Hanahan Police Department and the Moncks Corner Police Department.
