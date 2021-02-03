111-year-old Upstate woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s oldest resident is now among the many in Phase 1A who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maria Aulenbacher, who is 111 years old, went to get her vaccine in Greenville at a Prisma Health vaccination site with her daughter and son-in-law, who are also over the age of 70.
“I’m just happy to have this opportunity to help keep healthy and keep everyone around me healthy,” said Aulenbacher. “I can’t wait until I can hug my great-grandson again. I look forward to our family safely all being together. I have missed hugging my great-grandson, Alex.”
Aulenbacher’s daughter, 77-year-old Birgit Dickerson, said her mother wanted to be vaccinated as an example showing everyone should take it to help fight the global pandemic.
“We feel we are doing our part,” Dickerson said. “This was a very easy process, and everybody was wonderful. As a family, we all have all thought of our healthcare and frontline professionals throughout the pandemic, our thoughts have been with them. We are so grateful to them for all they have done and the sacrifices they have made.”
Prisma Health is continuing its efforts to vaccinate those who qualify to be vaccinated during Phase 1A. If you’d like to set up an appointment or get more information about walk-in availability to receive the vaccine, please call 1-833-277-4762 or visit this link.
