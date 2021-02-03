14-year-old Cabarrus County boy reported missing for three days

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old Cabarrus County boy has been missing from his Harrisburg home for three days, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Deputies say Frank Sorto left his home on Mark Drive around 4 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Sorto is described as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark blue shorts.
Anyone with information on Sorto’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
