UNCW launches mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is launching a new testing program requiring students to be tested either weekly, or every other week, depending on the students living situation.
“On Feb. 8, UNCW will launch a COVID-19 surveillance testing program to supplement the robust health and safety measures already in place on campus to reduce the spread of the virus. The 3Ws, the physical spacing of furniture in campus buildings, limits on the size of gatherings, and extensive campus cleaning regimens will remain in place for the foreseeable future,” according to an email from the school
Who is required to be tested?
- Residential students will be tested weekly, by appointment, beginning Feb. 8.
- Off-campus students taking in-person courses and/or courses with an in-person component (hybrid) will be tested every other week, by appointment, beginning Feb. 8.
- These tests must be performed on campus at the asymptomatic testing locations
Faculty, staff, and other contractors working on the school’s campus are being encouraged to participate in the testing but it is not required.
The school will be using a rapid antigen test which typically take less than five minutes for a result. Those who test negative will not be contacted, however, positive results will get a call from the Student Health Center. The tests are free for those being tested.
“Participation in required surveillance testing supports the university’s COVID-19 community health and safety standards, established to slow the spread of the virus. Students who fail to comply will be referred to the Dean of Students Office for possible violation of the Code of Student Conduct,” according to UNCW.
Testing hours and locations are as follows.
- Hours: 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday Note: The last appointments available within each timeframe are 11:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.
- Locations: Warwick Center and the Mac Gym in the Student Recreation Center (enter off Walton Drive).
