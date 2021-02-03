Raleigh home of well-known racist with ties to Wilmington Massacre of 1898 removed from landmark list

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WECT) - The home of a former North Carolina newspaper publisher who helped orchestrate the Wilmington Massacre of 1898 in which at least 60 Blacks were killed and the city government overthrown has been removed from a list of historic landmarks.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Raleigh City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to strip the home of Josephus Daniels of the local designation.
According to the book, “Wilmington’s Lie,” Daniels was a former publisher of The News & Observer and conspired with others to instill fear and anger among the white residents of Wilmington, a majority Black town in which both elected Black and whites worked together.
A state-sanctioned report of the massacre lists Daniels as one of the prominent figures of the only coup d’etat in United States history.
Last summer, a statue of Daniels was removed from Raleigh’s Nash Square where it had stood for over 35 years.
