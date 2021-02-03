Police in Salisbury investigating shooting in gas station parking lot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot at a convenience store in Salisbury.
The shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:15 pm. Police were called to the Rushco BP station at the corner of Statesville Blvd. and West Innes St.
The victim was found in the front of the store. Police said he had been shot in the jaw. The 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Investigators have been looking at surveillance video that indicates the victim was having interaction with a possible suspect in a car at the store.
Knox Middle School and North Hills Christian School were both placed on Code Yellow lockdown for a short time as a precaution.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
