2 people cut with machete on CATS bus in southeast Charlotte, suspect on the loose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help after two people were cut with a machete on a CATS bus in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened on a CATS bus on East 7th Street in the Elizabeth community around 3:32 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the scene.
Police say the weapon used was a machete and when officers arrived, they found two victims with stab wounds. Police say both victims were taken to the hospital after suffering non-life threatening stab wounds.
The suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 5′7″ tall, thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, beige pants, brown shoes, and a black mask over his face.
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center was placed on lockdown out of precaution. Hospital officials say the suspect did not enter Novant Health property.
Officers requested assistance from CMPD’s K9 Unit, and Aviation Unit, but no suspects have been apprehended at this time.
CMPD’s Providence Unit Detectives asks anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
