Parents have mixed opinions on Governor Roy Cooper’s school announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday schools should give students the choice to go in-person or stay virtual.
”Now it’s time to get our children back into the classroom,” says Meg Kemp, a parent.
It is the best eleven words Kemp has heard in months. She has been waiting for Governor Roy Cooper to say them for awhile.
”I’m thrilled. I think it’s been a long time coming. These kids are losing out on so much,” says Kemp.
Kemp has two kids—a kindergartener and a third grader. For most of the last year, her living room has doubled as a classroom. The six times her children were able to step into their school this year, did not worry her.
”It’s a non-issue. They have masks and stay distanced. I as a parent feel safe sending my children. It’s not a concern of mine,” she says.
The governor did not issue an executive order, he is just pushing for options. He wants parents to have a choice. Parents feel that is a good thing because there is not unanimous support for one or the other.
Some, like Kemp, are desperate to get their kids back into a classroom. Others are still nervous about their kids safety and that of their teachers.
”To say this is long overdue we should have been back months ago,” she says.
”The best way to make sure my family survives this in tact is for us to stay home,” says Stacy Staggis. ”Putting the cart before the horse now is just reckless.”
Staggis is also a mom of two. She is going to keep her kids home because she worries the virus will spread.
Data from The Centers for Disease Control found in-person learning did not add to community spread, but Staggis says that report also suggests tradeoffs. Community spread can stay low by closing indoor dining – which is not being done in North Carolina.
”There’s nothing special about a school classroom that makes it different than a church, a grocery store or a wedding reception,” says Staggis.
She also says the state needs to make sure contact tracing is happening frequently and thoroughly. There have been reports that overwhelmed contact tracing agencies are having trouble keeping up with the load. As well, not everyone answers their phone. She wants to make sure contact tracing is up-to-date so everyone inside the district can be notified properly.
The state’s top doctor Dr. Mandy Cohen says the science shows students are less likely to get and spread COVID-19. She also says they have not seen any cases of students giving the disease to teachers or school staff.
Teachers remain adamant though they should be vaccinated before returning to the classroom.
