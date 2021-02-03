Family: Longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer moved to hospice facility in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, who has made his home in the Charlotte area, was moved into hospice care in Charlotte, his family said in a statement provided to multiple media outlets.
Schottenheimer, who served as a head coach for 21 seasons in the NFL, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.
His family said Schottenheimer was moved to the hospice facility on Jan. 30 and he is currently in “stable condition.”
Schottenheimer’s wife, Pat, and daughter Kristen, live in the Charlotte area. His son Brian Schottenheimer, who was offensive coordinator with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks this season, recently agreed to be the Jacksonville Jaguars passing coordinator.
“As a family, we are surrounding him with love,” wife Pat Schottenheimer said in a statement. “and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other..one play at a time.”
Schottenheimer was a head coach in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers. His final season in the NFL was in 2006.
