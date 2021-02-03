Local pharmacy prepares for doses as feds announce plan to boost COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of pharmacies across the country will see more vaccine doses in the coming weeks following an announcement Tuesday by the White House.
Starting Feb. 11, one million doses will be distributed to some 6,500 pharmacies across the country. The federal government says there will be a focus on minority communities.
“I think this is a major step in the goal of getting everyone vaccinated,” said Dr. Martez Prince, CEO and pharmacy director of Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center in Charlotte.
Prince says pharmacies and the trust they share with communities of color play a major role in overcoming vaccine hesitancy.
“One, patients have a very close relationship with their pharmacist and they trust us. Although they trust their doctor, sometimes it can be difficult to get into the doctor’s office,” he said.
The federal government says supplies will be limited and are doses on top of allocations to states.
While its unknown when Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center will get its shipment, preparations started months ago.
“Hopefully we’ll get those in the next couple of weeks,” Prince said. “We’ve heavily doing training and different things just learning about the vaccine, how we can safely administer them to our patients.”
In Mecklenburg County, Blacks only make up 16 percent of first doses administered by the health department. Across the state of North Carolina, the number is 12 percent.
As a Black-owned pharmacy, Prince says it’s important to get the information to those communities and listen to the concerns.
“Being able to fully explain to them how the vaccine was created, why it was created so fast, who was in the studies and just being able to relay the information in a way they can understand,” he said.
He also adds learning the facts about each vaccine is critical to making an informed decision.
Pharmacies who receive the doses under the federal program will still have to follow state guidelines.
Chain pharmacies, including select Walgreens locations in North Carolina and CVS in South Carolina, are on the list to get doses during the first wave.
Exactly where? That has not been released.
The White House says the CDC, “worked with states to select initial pharmacy partners based on a number of factors including their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.