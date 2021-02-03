First Alert: NC mountains experience dangerously cold wind chills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues for the mountains this morning, where dangerously cold wind chills and snow-covered roads are major concerns. Even there, today will bring improvement with lowering winds and afternoon readings rebounding to near 30°.
Elsewhere, as promised, the midweek period looks good, with plenty of sunshine to go around today though a noticeable breeze will still have a bite to it. High temperatures in the Piedmont should crack 50° for the first time in a week!
Gusty breezes will quickly die down this evening allowing for overnight temperatures to fall back into the teens and lower 20s under clear skies.
Early sunshine Thursday will give way to more clouds and afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
Avery County Schools is closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Friday will be even milder, with afternoon readings rising to the upper 50s, but Friday will also bring our next chance for wet weather. Friday is a First Alert Day, as showers will impact the morning commute before tapering down after lunchtime. Friday’s cold front that will drift south of the WBTV viewing area Friday night, offering more sunshine and drier conditions for Saturday with seasonal highs in the low to mid 50s.
There are still some minor discrepancies in the long-range models as to the placement of a late-weekend wave of low pressure, but all point to any wave being far enough away from Charlotte to keep our Sunday rain chances very low. Right now, we’re sticking with the idea of just a 20% chance for rain to return, mainly in areas south / east of I-85.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the start of the new work week with seasonal highs in the low to mid 50s expected on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.