FIRST ALERT: Temporary dry stretch ends before the weekend begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies and calmer winds will be common theme across the WBTV viewing area for the remainder of the day as highs reach the lower 50s this afternoon in and around Charlotte.
Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to slide back into the 20s going into Thursday morning before rebounding to the mid 50s afternoon under increasing clouds.
Our next First Alert is effect for Friday as a brief morning round of wet weather driven by a cold front with pass through the area. While a few mountains communities could receive a small dose of wintry weather on the front-end and the backside of the front, rain will dominate this weather event.
The quick-moving disturbance will move east of the region by midday with drier and brighter conditions back in the play by Friday afternoon.
After reaching highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday, Saturday will be slightly cooler but a completely dry and sunny. Two systems, one to the north and another to south, will clip the fringe of the WBTV viewing area Sunday.
While it will be close call concerning the scale of the impacts of these two systems, much of the area should manage to get through second half of the weekend unscathed with only an increase in cloud cover and a stray shower south of I-85 during the day on Sunday.
The only exception at this time is the potential for gusty breezes and a passing round of precipitation in the mountains late Sunday into Monday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
