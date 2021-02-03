First Alert issued for Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure dominated the Wednesday weather pattern and gifted us with bright sunshine and milder temperatures as we mercifully cracked 50 degrees for the first time in nearly a week.
High clouds will return on Thursday, but overall with highs back in the 50s again, the pattern will be just fine for most of you.
Showers race into the area Thursday night and early Friday morning with a weak cold front. That prompted us to issue a First Alert to help call your attention to any disruptive weather that might affect your morning commute. The upside is the rain moves through quickly and many of you, especially west of I-77 will see sunshine by lunch time.
Thereafter the weekend looks promising for outdoor enthusiasts with only stray showers now expected on Sunday. Temperatures will remain relatively steady over the next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
