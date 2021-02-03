Fin & Fino 80s inspired cocktails

By Callie Presley | February 2, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 9:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A seafood restaurant in Uptown Charlotte is offering cocktails to-go and they have some new options. Their latest menu features drinks named after “80s Yearbook Superlatives” including Best Dancer, Best Looking in a Mullet and a Mustang, and Cutest Couple That Never Was. Will Bryant is a bartender and member of “The Clams” at Fin & Fino. He joined us on QC@3 to show Kristen how to make a couple of these totally delicious cocktails.

Favorite couples skate partner

  • Mezcal Cynar
  • Luxardo fresh orange & lime
  • Peychaud’s bitters

Best Dancer

  • Coconut washed rum
  • Cocchi Americano
  • grapefruit liqueur
  • lemon
  • celery bitters

You can find Fin & Fino’s FULL drink and food menu: http://finandfino.com/

