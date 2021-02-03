Do you know how to choose the right daily driver? Toyota of N Charlotte shares tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it comes to your everyday vehicle - a.k.a. your daily driver - you want to ensure that it’s exactly what you need for a comfortable, safe, and efficient experience behind the wheel. While some drivers may have other vehicles - a new Toyota sports car for racing, a project car that they’re restoring, an off-roader for taking on new terrain - almost everyone has a daily driver that they depend upon to get them around town.
What does your new Toyota need to be a daily driver?
That’s why choosing the right daily driver is so critical. You’re going to be spending a lot of time behind the wheel of it, and Toyota of N Charlotte is here to help you choose the right fit for your next new Toyota with as little stress as possible. Here are the four things you should think about before signing the dotted line on a new Toyota that’s going to be used every day.
#1: How long are you going to keep it? How long will your new Toyota actually be in your driveway? If you’re the type of vehicle owner that likes to swap out cars every few years, or you don’t want to put down a big down payment, you might want to consider leasing your next N Charlotte Toyota. On the other hand, if you want to keep your car until the wheels fall off or make major modifications to it, then purchasing it is definitely the way to go.
#2: What do you need to accomplish on a daily basis? What does your day-to-day drive time look like? Do you need to tow or haul things around town? Does your commute take you to rural and off-road conditions? Do you need an extra-spacious ride to fulfill carpool duties? Make sure that your new Toyota meets ALL of your daily drive time needs before you sign the dotted line on it.
#3: Are you going to be comfortable in it? Is your daily driver going to be comfortable enough for you as both driver and passenger? Is it laid out in a way that everything is easy for you to get to when you need it? You should also think about interior space - is it big enough to accommodate all of your needs, including car seats or pets? You’re going to be spending a lot of miles behind the wheel of this new Toyota, so make sure you’re going to be comfortable doing it.
#4: Does it meet your fuel efficiency requirements? If fuel efficiency is going to be a deciding factor for you, then make sure you shop a new Toyota that gets higher MPGs.You may even want to consider a N Charlotte Toyota hybrid for some serious fuel savings.
Toyota of N Charlotte can help you find the perfect everyday Toyota
