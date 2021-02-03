COMBAT COVID-19: Charlotte woman designs shirts to bring vaccine awareness, COVID-19 safety guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte woman is making a fashion statement aimed at overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the outside it may look like just a shirt, but to Jennifer Granger, it’s a movement.
“It says thank you for being a part of this battle, it says don’t be afraid - we’re all in this together,” said Jennifer Granger.
Granger got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last month during the mass vaccine event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, but she says the idea came to her months prior.
Granger, like many others, has lost loved ones to the virus. She says she’s seen the effects of COVID-19 up close and personal and wanted to find a way to remind people to do their part.
When asked why she chose a shirt, she says the visual medium would be attention grabbing.
“We are visual people. What we see and what we can attach ourselves to, we do,” she said.
She says this shirt is more than bright colors and symbols, it’s a call to action.
“Get tested, get your shot, get immunized so we can see each other again,” she said.
Granger also wants to use this as a moment to encourage people to get the vaccine, especially those who are still hesitant.
“I don’t even know what there is to think about. The deaths, or saving a life, or getting a vaccination? I mean when you look at all three of them and the only one that you’re looking at can possible save your life - take the vaccine.”
Granger says she’s working to give shirts to frontline health care workers and plans to donate the proceeds to area organizations.
