‘Business slowed down tremendously’: Mint Hill small businesses need support through winter months, pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small businesses in Mint Hill say the holiday boost gave them hope for a brighter 2021. But now they’re dealing with the slow winter months where not as many people are out shopping.
Small business owners say they need your support now more than ever.
One of those small businesses is Mint Hill Roasting Company and Coffee House.
“Business slowed down tremendously,” said owner Annette Smith.
She says the holidays gave them hope for a brighter 2021 but are seeing the impacts of the slower winter months.
“People were really supporting us. Coming in buying gift cards,” Smith said. “It’s tough to see something you built from the ground up and be like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to make it.’”
Businesses like Mint Hill Roasting Company adapted to the pandemic as quickly as possible, adding curbside pickup and online ordering but she says they need customers to stay afloat.
“If our community doesn’t come out and support us, we won’t be here,” Smith said.
Down the street, Woof ‘n Hoof also made adjustments to their business models by ramping up their curbside delivery.
“There’s a concern every day as a small business. And it takes the support of the community and everybody to keep a small business going,” said owner Patrick Holton.
Woof ‘n Hoof’s been in business since 1997. The mayor of Mint Hill, Brad Simmons, says it’s businesses like these ones that people need to support right now.
“Small business is the backbone of the economy. That’s never been truer than it is right now,” said Simmons.
He posted on his Facebook account saying more people need to focus on shopping locally.
If you’re asking yourself how to support a small business, there are many options. Of course, you can go in and buy a product.
However, you can also get a gift card, follow them on social media or tell a friend about the local spot.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.