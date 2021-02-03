Avery County buys customized trailers to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - - When Federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief money became available last summer, Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier says officials from several departments discussed the best use for it.
With vaccines on the horizon, the group felt the prudent thing was to acquire special trailers to use to take vaccines to the rural areas and could also be used for other health issues.
As a result, two 30 foot long camper-like trailers were bought and arrived this week.
The units have a ramp for handicapped access, a refrigerator, a waiting area and a place for computers for data entry.
It is powered by a generator so there is heat and air conditioning.
Barrier said the trailers will allow local health officials to easily take vaccine clinics to communities across Avery County.
They also plan, he says, to use them once the green light is given to vaccinating teachers.
Instead of teachers taking time to go to vaccine clinics, “We will take the clinics to them at the schools,” said Barrier.
The only limiting factor right now, he says, is vaccine supply, which he hopes will be resolved soon.
Officials say the mobile health units will continue to be busy long after the coronavirus crisis is passed.
It can be used for flu shot clinics, child immunization clinics and for any health issues anywhere in the county, said Barrier.
“It will be the future, and we’ll call it Health on Wheels,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.