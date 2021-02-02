‘Without the vaccine, there’s no normal life’: Cabarrus couple encourages communities of color to get the shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 20,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Bank of America Stadium this past Friday through Sunday.
According to Atrium Health, about 30 percent of those were people of color.
This week, the health system is sending mobile units out to underserved communities to try to increase access.
Mecklenburg County Health Department is also holding clinics in underserved areas.
Last week, the health department held clinics at C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Gaffney Health Services, Hoskins Street Baptist Church and Inlivian Senior Living - Autumn Place, Edwin Towers, Parktowne.
Thomas and Joyce Isom, who have been married for 28 years, got their first doses of the vaccine at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on January 22.
These days, they don’t leave home often.
“We want to live a normal life as we can and without the vaccine, there is no normal life,” Joyce told WBTV.
They are both feeling great after their first doses.
“I always tell my friends so far so good, if I grow any horns I’ll let you know,” she said.
Joyce only wishes her brother and mother could have been alive.
Her brother died from COVID-19 in April and her mother beat the disease but died of heart failure a few months later.
“I sure wish mom was here because she would have been the first one to roll up her sleeve,” Joyce said.
According to NCDHHS, African Americans make up 25 percent of COVID-19 deaths, but they’ve only received 12 percent of the first shots given so far.
“At the Speedway, I didn’t see a lot of people that looked like us,” Joyce said.
The Isoms believe it’s due to a lack of access, information and also hesitancy.
“There have been times when black individuals have been used for experimental purposes,” Joyce said.
They want to spread confidence.
“It’s gonna be a long haul I think and somebody has to set an example,” Thomas said.
They are hoping more people view getting the shot as choosing to live.
“We have nothing else,” Joyce said. “This has gotta be the answer.”
The Isoms share vaccine information with their church community during their zoom services.
They believe the more people of color getting vaccinated, particularly in faith communities, will help remove hesitancy.
They are both scheduled for second doses at the Speedway on February 13.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.