Vaccine clinics continue with hopes of more doses arriving soon

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite fewer doses than they’ve had in weeks, Carolinas Healthcare Blue Ridge went ahead with a vaccine clinic in Morganton on Monday.
Hundreds of people were able to get their first doses.
Most of the supply had been held over and committed to people who made appointments last week.
The hospital, along with emergency management and the Health Department had hoped to vaccinate thousands each week but supplies were cut due to large clinics held in other parts of the state.
“We are set up to give them, we’re set up to administer them, we just need the doses,” said Mike Willis of Burke County Emergency Management.
Willis said the county could handle 2,500 doses and more each week and hopes the supplies will increase as the weeks go on.
Those who were able to get appointments and were vaccinated Tuesday said they felt fortunate.
Alice Humphrey said it was what she was waiting for.
“I feel lucky and I hope that there’s enough to go around for everybody who wants it,” Humphrey said.
Some who got their first dose wondered if there would be enough supply for the second dose they’ll need in a few weeks.
Brittany Dobbins, from Carolinas Healthcare, said there will be.
“You are guaranteed to get that second dose,” Dobbins said, adding that supplies for the second dose have been held back and will be available.
Meanwhile, the hospital found out that 500 more doses will be coming this week and has scheduled another clinic for the first doses on Friday.
