‘Time to get our children back in classroom’: Gov. Cooper, NC Superintendent urge reopening of schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Superintendent Catherine Truitt joined Gov. Cooper and other state leaders on Tuesday to urge school districts across the state to reopen for in-person instruction.
Some schools, including private and elementary schools, have already been permitted to return to school full-time.
The call from the governor and state education leaders is to recommend that all K-12 school districts across the state to allow in-person instruction for all students.
Truitt said this is time for school districts to allow students and teachers to return to school. However, children and teachers who are at-risk of COVID-19 can still have the option of learning remotely.
Cooper and state health and education leaders sent a letter to local school board members and superintendents encouraging in-person instruction across the state.
“Hard truth, even with immediate action, we face a challenging pathway ahead,” Truitt said. “Even before the COVID crisis, the majority of our students were already behind in reading and math proficiency. Imagine what has happened over nearly a year of remote learning.
“This crisis has negatively impacted students’ mental health and overall well-being, as well as their academic preparation.”
Cooper endorses Truitt’s statement on reopening schools, but it must be done safely.
“Now is time to get our children back in the classroom,” Cooper said. “Students who are ready to return to the classrooms should have that chance.”
On Tuesday, North Carolina health officials reported its smallest single-day coronavirus increase since Dec. 27, with 2,926 new cases. Hospitalizations are also at their lowest since Dec. 15.
Recently, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report saying it is possible for schools to safely reopen and limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Truitt said getting students back in person is important for the future of the children.
Truitt, a Republican, was elected as N.C.’s Department of Instruction Superintendent during last November’s election.
“I understand, for many schools, The logistics of returning to in-person instruction five days a week is a challenge, but this is a challenge we must face head-on,” Truitt said. “For some children, this challenge is about fulfilling their potential, but for others, it is as simple as ensuring they have a chance in life.”
Cooper didn’t issue an executive order forcing districts to reopen schools, but he is issuing guidance that allows districts to make their own decision.
“School is important for reasons beyond academic instruction,” Cooper said. “School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Teachers play an important role in keeping students safe by identifying cases of abuse, hunger, homelessness and other challenges.”
Schools shut down in mid-March during the start of the pandemic
For most students, remote instruction has been the new, everyday way of learning.
Cooper said 90 or 115 school districts are providing in-person instruction for some or all of their students.
“What’s new is that research done right here in NC tells us in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols,” Cooper said. “It is safe to reopen our schools.”
The Raleigh News and Observer reported that Truitt informed other North Carolina elected officials of her plans during their Council of State meeting on Tuesday.
The North Carolina Association of Educators responded to the governor’s guidance:
“We, as NCAE, have said since the start of this pandemic that educators are eager to return to in-person instruction when it can be done safely.
However, without the widespread vaccination of educators and strictly enforced social distancing, it is impossible for many schools to open safely, and for the schools that have been open, they need help.
If Governor Cooper feels so strongly about resuming in-person instruction quickly, then he should support educators and immediately bring the full weight of his office to bear to get all educators vaccinated by the end of this month, just as 25 other states have been able to do.
In the meantime, we encourage local school boards to continue to make decisions that protect students and educators based on local conditions. Particularly in light of the emerging and increasingly virulent strains of COVID, it is more critical than ever to have a flexible approach that can be adapted to whatever situation next emerges.”
On Monday, the Republicans of the North Carolina state senate filed a bill to reopen schools with an option for fully in-person learning.
Senate Bill 37, “In-Person Learning Choice for Families,” requires schools to provide access to in-person learning under Plan A (minimal social distancing) for students with exceptional needs.
It also requires schools to provide in-person learning options for all K-12 students under either Plan A or Plan B (moderate social distancing).
Families would still have the choice of remote learning for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Schools will be required to follow all guidance from the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, which was developed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Studies have shown that with mitigation efforts schools can reopen safely.
Last week, the CDC concluded there is “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”
A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics in conjunction with Duke University and other institutions has concluded that the reopening of schools to in-person learning can be done safely.
The study looked at data from 11 school districts in North Carolina that were open for in-person instruction from August through October.
At least 90,000 students and staff are part of those systems and data showed, according to the study, that only 32 cases of COVID-19 could be traced back to transmission inside the schools.
Doctors who examined the data said following CDC rules were having a significant effect.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston plans to make a recommendation to the board of education for students to return to in-person learning in mid-February. But it’s not final until the board votes to approve it on Feb. 9.
CMS says nearly a third of students are failing at least one class. Many parents say that it’s partially due to the burden of virtual learning.
Senate Bill 37 is scheduled to be heard in the Senate Education Committee on Feb. 2.
Cooper has previously said he wants schools to reopen, but only if it is deemed safe.
