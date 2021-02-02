Super Bowl 2021 complete preview: Everything to know for Super Bowl LV with time, odds, how to watch and more

The Chiefs are no strangers to the Super Bowl, having won it just last season. But this year, they were arguably even more dominant, seemingly going half-speed en route to a 14-2 finish, with Patrick Mahomes returning to the MVP race to help Kansas City lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. With an opportunistic defense under Steve Spagnuolo and an offense loaded with the league’s most reliably explosive weapons -- from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill to Travis Kelce to, heck, even Mecole Hardman -- they fended off a feisty Browns team in the divisional round despite a late head injury to Mahomes, then cruised past the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, claiming their second AFC title in as many seasons.