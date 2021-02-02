Sub-freezing wind chills persist through Tuesday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mountain flurries and a brief shower or two in the lower elevations isn’t totally out of the picture as we slowly trend towards brighter skies and drier weather Tuesday afternoon.
While much of the cloud cover will attempt to erode over the next few hours, afternoon temperatures will remain well below average in the mid to upper 40s.
But the high temperatures don’t tell the full story, gusty northwesterly breezes will make temperatures feel like it’s in the mid to upper 30s across the Charlotte metro are with wind chills in the single digits, teens and 20s in the higher elevations.
Clearing skies will lead to a sharp drop from in temperatures overnight into Wednesday morning as lows bottom out in the mid 20s.
Calmer winds, brighter skies and warmer temperatures will dominate Wednesday’s forecast. High temperatures will climb to the lower 50s Wednesday before hitting the mid to upper 50s Thursday.
Clouds will increase during the second half of the day Thursday in advance of the arrival our next rainmaker Friday. An early round of mountain snow will transition to full out rain as the system moves west to east across the area during the first part of the day.
A brief period of drier air will slip into the area Friday evening into Saturday before another our next wet and potentially wintry weather event hits Sunday. That weather maker will be proceeded by a big drop in temperatures.
After hitting highs in the lower 50s Saturday, temperatures will fall to the upper teens in Charlotte by Monday morning.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
