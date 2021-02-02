Snow tapering down, wind picking up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the historic winter storm up north continues to slowly pull away, snow showers in the mountains and clouds elsewhere will break for some sunshine by late in the day.
The bigger story today will be gusty winds – up to about 25 mph across the Piedmont and 50 mph in the mountains – that will make our chilly afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s feel even colder.
Gusty breezes will gradually die down tonight as temperatures fall back into the teens and lower 20s under mainly clear skies.
The midweek period looks good, with plenty of sunshine to go around Wednesday and at least for the start of Thursday before more clouds gather later in the day. Highs Wednesday will be close to 50°, while Thursday offers middle 50s.
Friday will be even milder, with afternoon readings rising to the upper 50s, but before you get too excited, Friday also likely brings our next chance for wet weather.
Friday will bring showers along a passing cold front that will likely drift south of the WBTV viewing area Friday night, offering more sunshine and drier conditions for Saturday with highs near 50°.
There are some discrepancies in the long-range models as to the placement of a late-weekend wave of low pressure that will probably form on the stalled front to our south Saturday night.
As such, the Sunday portion of the weekend forecast is much less certain. Right now, we’re sticking with the idea of about a 40% chance for rain to return – with snow more likely in the mountains – with cold highs in the lower 40s. Beyond whatever happens Sunday, it looks as if very cold air will follow for the start of next week!
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.