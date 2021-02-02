Several schools switch to remote learning, close Tuesday due to inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools opted for remote learning, closed or delayed class Tuesday due to inclement weather in the North Carolina mountains.
The combination of snow and below-freezing temperatures continues the threat for icy roads in and around the mountains Tuesday morning. The NC mountains may see some snow flurries lingering into the afternoon, with highs only in the 20s.
Below are school changes Tuesday:
- Watauga County Schools - Remote learning
- Avery County Schools - Closed
- Alleghany County Schools - Two-hour delay
