VIDEO: Parents at Gaston Co. school frustrated teachers weren’t in classroom to break up fights

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Gaston County parents are raising questions after they say their children were attacked at school by another student and teachers weren’t in the classroom to intervene.
The two fights happened at Forestview High School in Gastonia just days apart from each other.
Christian Scaff says he was in his English class, turning on his laptop and waiting for class to start. That’s when he says another student approached him. Moments later, he says that student grabbed his head and rammed it into his desk, then continued beating him for several minutes.
“The teacher wasn’t in the room. If the teacher was in the room, it would have never happened. She was out of that room for a good 15 minutes,” Scaff said.
He was eventually able to get away and go to the office, where he called his dad.
“He’s picking him up by his shoulders, and slamming his head into the ground,” said Eddie Scaff. “The kid is three times Christian’s size. He had no chance. He couldn’t defend himself even if he wanted to.”
The Scaff’s say the student was suspended. But Christian says the thought of going back to school knowing the other student will return is hard. The two students are in four of each other’s classes, according to Christian.
Eddie Scaff says the video was hard to watch for him. But now he wants to know, during all of this, where was the teacher?
“I wouldn’t want any parent to see that. It shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “We need to make sure it never happens again.”
But then it did happen again. Three school days later, another fight happened at Forestview High School. This time a girl went to another student and started beating her. Again, a teacher wasn’t in the room.
“My daughter got attacked, with no teacher in the room. It was history class. No teacher in the room. The question comes up, as a parent, how are you supposed to keep your kid safe,” said Jim Jacobs.
A teacher eventually came into the room and broke up this fight.
But Jacobs said it’s concerning that the school didn’t do anything to prevent this fight. He says his daughter was being threatened for weeks by the girl who eventually attacked her at school. Both Jacobs and the daughter told school leadership about the threats, but the Jacobs family says nothing was done.
Jacobs said his daughter went to the principal on Monday to tell them another student was threatening a fight that day against her. The principal sent her back to the classroom, where not 5 minutes later, she was attacked.
WBTV News is on your side getting answers. Although both students were suspended according to the families involved, the question is why weren’t teachers in the room monitoring students?
Gaston County says the first incident involving Christian Scaff happened before school started and the second happened during a restroom break.
In a statement to WBTV Gaston County Schools said “The school is addressing the issue with the two teachers related to classroom supervision...The school is reviewing classroom/student supervision expectations with all staff.”
These parents want the county and the staff at Forestview High School to review their policies for leaving students alone in the classroom.
Here is the full statement from Gaston County School regarding both incidents:
“The school administration has been working to address the incident that happened last Thursday and the incident that happened yesterday. The school does not believe the two incidents are related. The incident last Thursday happened in a classroom before school began; the incident on Monday happened during a restroom break.
“The school has followed the Student Code of Conduct in regard to discipline for fighting or “causing bodily harm to another student.” Discipline includes the following options: “ranging from in-school disciplinary action up to 10 days of OSS (out-of-school suspension), alternative placement, and/or long-term suspension.”
“The school cannot discuss the specifics of discipline for a particular student. The amount of information that can be released to the public/media about the students involved is limited because they are juveniles and the school has an obligation to protect student privacy. The police have been notified of the two situations through the school’s resource officer.
“We realize that classroom supervision is important and the presence of a teacher/adult may deter a fight or another incident from happening; however, we cannot assume that it would prevent such an incident. The school is addressing the issue with the two teachers related to classroom supervision. We understand that when the incident happened before school on Thursday, the teacher had gone to the office. When the incident happened on Monday during a restroom break, the teacher had gone into another teacher’s classroom. The school is reviewing classroom/student supervision expectations with all staff.”
