VIDEO: Parents at Gaston Co. school frustrated teachers weren’t in classroom to break up fights

“We realize that classroom supervision is important and the presence of a teacher/adult may deter a fight or another incident from happening; however, we cannot assume that it would prevent such an incident. The school is addressing the issue with the two teachers related to classroom supervision. We understand that when the incident happened before school on Thursday, the teacher had gone to the office. When the incident happened on Monday during a restroom break, the teacher had gone into another teacher’s classroom. The school is reviewing classroom/student supervision expectations with all staff.”