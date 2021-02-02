Parents consider holding children back after struggling with remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many students have struggled with adapting to in-person learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here in Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials tell WBTV that more children are missing class and falling behind.
Many parents are left with a difficult decision – should I hold my child back in school?
WBTV Education Reporter Chandler Morgan spoke with some families about what goes into making a decision like that.
Parents have guided WBTV through the struggles of their children, including Jane Minovskaya’s kindergartner and second-grader.
“They’re wasting time,” Minovskaya said.
Minovskaya says every day is a challenge just trying to get her children to learn.
“Somebody’s yelling on a screen. Somebody blacked out. The teacher cant hear him, unmute,” she said.
It has all taken a major toll on Minovskaya, and on her kids’ learning.
But she is not alone.
CMS says nearly a third of students are failing at least one class.
“We go to tutoring on Mondays on top of that for math and reading,” Minovskaya said. “This is on top of everything we do.”
However, the remote material isn’t sticking and her boys are falling behind.
“They have to repeat because of how this year went by,” Minovskaya said. “They should technically move on. We shouldn’t have to be talking about it.”
Minovskaya said she made the hardest decision. Both her boys will be repeating their current grade.
Minovskaya told WBTV that it is not easy trying to explain to her boys why they will be staying in the same grade.
Bart Noonan, from West Boulevard Ministry, has been helping families just like the Minovskayas.
e said that if parents don’t say, ‘hey, I want to hold my child back,’ it could set a child up for a chain reaction of failure.
“And You know what happens in a couple of years? They drop out of school,” Noonan said.
Noonan said it is even more dangerous for students who don’t have parents actively engaged in checking their progress. “It has to be done now,” Minovskaya said. “So they can move forward and understand things better in life.”
Minovskaya said she reached out to her son’s teachers to get the process started.
She said, from there, the teacher brought in the school counselor and they talked about the next steps for repeating a grade year.
