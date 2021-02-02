New life for nearly empty shopping center in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A once bustling shopping center, now nearly abandoned, is getting a new lease on life. The Park Plaza in the town of Spencer was built during the glory days of the railroad industry but has struggled to attract and keep businesses for years.
Now the town and another private party are taking it over, and they have big plans.
“It’s been sad for many years to look and see an empty shopping center,” said town manager Peter Franzese. “I think it will be a point of pride for the community going forward to see the investment on both our side and our neighbors who are acquiring the other half of the property and redeveloping the other half as well.”
The Spencer Board of Aldermen recently authorized Franzese to sign the purchase agreement to acquire 20,000 square feet of the Park Plaza Shopping Center and the out-parcel directly in front of the building, which borders 5th Street.
“I think it’s a plus. We’ve been needing something over there for a long time,” said Pam Pinnix of nearby Roger Dogs.
The Town of Spencer is now the owner of half of the Park Plaza. The owner of the North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys, and Miniatures has most of the rest of it.
For the town it means finally moving out of cramped quarters in what used to be dormitory style housing for railroad workers. It’s a building filled with lockers and a bathroom with a row of showers. It makes for tight quarters for everyone, including the Spencer Police Department.
“It’s critical that we move into this new space to allow us to serve the community in a better way,” Franzese added.
Now the shopping center is mostly boarded up windows with only a couple of occupants…but work is already underway on the inside.
“Construction kicked off in mid-January and it should be going through mid-October, hopefully in the fall we’ll be able to move in,” Franzese said.
“I think it’s going to be very very good,” Pinnix added.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.