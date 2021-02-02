N.C. lawmakers propose bill to raise marriage age to 18

“The filing of HB41/SB35 ‘Amend Lawful Age to Marry/18 Years of Age’ is a step on the path to protecting upcoming and future generations,” said Donna Pollard, Child Marriage Survivor Advocate and Founder of Survivors’ Corner. “I have been advocating passionately for this change to prevent other vulnerable girls from becoming trapped in a life of exploitation and abuse as I once was. If you want to prevent cycles of poverty, domestic violence, and sexual abuse, this bill does that by providing the opportunity for young girls to develop into strong, independent women.”