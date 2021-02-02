Monk runs wild, scores 36 as Hornets top Heat 129-121 in OT

MIAMI (AP) — Malik Monk had the best scoring game of his career, and the Charlotte Hornets got a comeback they won’t soon forget.
Monk came off the bench to score 36 points and make nine 3-pointers, Devonte’ Graham added 24 points and the Hornets rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 2:47 of regulation to beat the Miami Heat 129-121 in overtime.
The 36 points was a Hornets’ reserve record, one better than the 35 that Graham had against Indiana on Nov. 5, 2019.
Jimmy Butler scored 25 for Miami.
