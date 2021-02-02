Mecklenburg County unanimously adopts nondiscrimination resolution to protect LGBTQ+ community, hairstyles

“Mecklenburg County Government will not discriminate against any human being in employment practices or taxpayer-funded programs; will not discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity, race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, veteran status, pregnancy or natural hairstyles, texture or type associated with race which includes, but not limited to, braids, locks, twists, tight coils or curls, cornrows, bantu knots, and afros; and welcomes companies and corporations who adopt non-discrimination policies and procedures,” the resolution continues.