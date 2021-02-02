Local couple fights $6,000 bill, thought medical procedure was covered by insurance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fighting cancer and hit with a big bill for treatment - that’s what one family has been fighting for two years.
They called WBTV in hopes of getting help.
Casey and Roger McCurry are fighting a $6,000 medical bill.
The couple claims their insurance provider said the treatment was covered under their policy.
But that’s not what they said happened.
“You can’t do things like this and get away with it. It’s just not right,” said Casey McCurry.
After her husband Roger was diagnosed with cancer, he needed a PET scan.
In October 2019, his insurance, BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, sent a letter to the doctor saying the PET scan would be covered as an in-network cost.
So the McCurrys went forward with the procedure at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Then, in December 2019, two months after treatment, a bill for $6,034.84 arrived.
“Of course upon receiving it we called Carolinas,” Casey McCurry said. “Carolinas said that we need to talk to our insurance company - that it was a filing issue.”
McCurry called BlueCross but said she was getting the runaround indicating BCBS didn’t even have a record of the letter she was speaking about.
Then, in November 2020, Atrium sent a second bill for $6,905.78.
McCurry called Atrium to find out why the bill that was supposed to be covered by her insurance increased by nearly $1,000.
“Atrium Health told me that BCBS had recouped their money and now we were responsible for the total bill” Casey McCurry said.
WBTV reached out to Atrium but didn’t get a response.
After WBTV’s calls to BlueCross BlueShield, McCurry got a call from the company saying they were reprocessing the bill to indicate a zero balance.
“If you have any problem or if you feel you’re getting the runaround, definitely call or contact WBTV On Your Side, because they will help you get it accomplished,” McCurry said.
Like McCurry, you should always request documentation.
Then hang on to your bills for at least a year in case there’s any dispute over the claim.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.