Lincoln County deputies search for missing teen last seen last week

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager who was last seen Friday afternoon.
Constance Angelina Pierce, 14, from Lincolnton, was last seen on the afternoon of January 29 when she arrived home from school and went to her room.
Family members told deputies they checked on her a short time later and she had left the home.
Pierce is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes.
Family members say she may be in the Lincolnton, Gastonia or Charlotte areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pierce is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
