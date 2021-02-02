Lancaster County man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster man was arrested last week for sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Mark Langan Fredrickson, 55, from Indian Land, S.C., has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Fredrickson. Investigators state Fredrickson distributed child sexual abuse material.
Fredrickson was arrested on January 29, 2021.
His charge, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
