Greg Phipps sworn in, fills vacated Charlotte City Council At-Large seat

“To the 143 people who took the time to apply and contact us, I remind you that filing opens in July and I encourage your continued participation in the electoral process. This was a difficult decision. As the former budget director and as the Mayor, it is essential we have someone who understands our city budget and is able to move quickly to navigate the budget process. We have our first budget workshop on Wednesday and without a solid financial foundation, we can’t create the programs and services that are essential to our citizens – particularly during this time. Jessica Davis will continue to be someone willing to serve this community and I am encouraged by her willingness to participate in the process. I hope that everyone in our community will recognize both of them as true servant leaders,” Mayor Lyles said.