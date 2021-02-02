Greg Phipps selected to fill vacant Charlotte City Council At-Large seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Greg Phipps, the former District 4 representative of Charlotte City Council, has been selected to fill a vacant at-large seat, after longtime city councilmember James “Smuggie” Mitchell resigned.
Mitchell resigned in early January as he made a career-changing move to become the co-owner and president of construction management firm RJ Leeper, which contracts with the city and other public entities. He was serving his third term as an at-large council member and previously served from 1999 to 2013 as the District 2 council member.
The discussion between council was difficult and left some frustrated. Ultimately, Mayor Vi Lyles had to cast a deciding vote with the tally for Phipps tied at 5-5.
Councilwoman Victoria Watlington led a charge of several councilmembers who wanted to defer the vote and questioned the process of choosing the appointment.
Watlington said that certain procedures of the decision were only revealed to her hours before the meeting started.
Sources tell WBTV the real wrench was thrown into council’s gears when Councilman Braxton Winston decided shortly before the meeting that he would vote against all the candidates put forward, leading to a likely tie breaker decision by Mayor Vi Lyles, which most wanted to avoid.
Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said she had been trying to get council to come together on the decision since Saturday.
“I sent a text message to everyone Saturday morning,” Eiselt said.
“Saying you guys we’ve got to come up with a process this is a council process.”
WBTV obtained a copy of that text message which, during the meeting, Eiselt said only one person responded to. Eiselt said she was originally open to deferring the vote but by the time Monday came it was too late.
“I don’t know that delaying it in a pandemic is going to get us a different result. We’ve got to all be willing to do more work together and make more of an effort in a pandemic,” Eiselt said.
Councilman Malcolm Graham formally nominated Phipps for the vacant seat. Graham cited Phipps’s experience, know-how and understanding of rules and procedures as his strongest qualifications to fill the seat.
Jessica Davis was the other name that was nominated by council to fill the vacant seat. Davis lost in the District 1 primary to Graham in 2019, and Mitchell himself recommended Davis to serve in his chair as an at-large council member to fulfill the remaining 11 months on this current term.
In separate votes, five councilmembers voted for Phipps and four voted for Davis, with Winston voting against both candidates.
Mayor Vi Lyles cast the tie-breaking vote for Phipps to fill the vacant seat.
Sources tell WBTV that Winston was interested in other applicants for the position. While he discussed different possible nominations with councilmembers, no coalition ever formed around any candidate other than Davis and Phipps.
Councilman Tariq Bokhari even asked Winston if he would support him in nominating another candidate, Rebekah Whilden, so there could at least be a conversation on a third applicant. Winston declined.
The process to find a replacement for Mitchell started one week after his resignation. A total of 143 people applied to serve the remainder of the 2019-2021 term, which ends on December 6, 2021.
Eventually, 103 of the 143 applicants were eligible to be considered for the vacant At-Large City Council seat. A total of 40 applicants were deemed ineligible as part of a verification process conducted by the City Clerk’s office.
“To the 143 people who took the time to apply and contact us, I remind you that filing opens in July and I encourage your continued participation in the electoral process. This was a difficult decision. As the former budget director and as the Mayor, it is essential we have someone who understands our city budget and is able to move quickly to navigate the budget process. We have our first budget workshop on Wednesday and without a solid financial foundation, we can’t create the programs and services that are essential to our citizens – particularly during this time. Jessica Davis will continue to be someone willing to serve this community and I am encouraged by her willingness to participate in the process. I hope that everyone in our community will recognize both of them as true servant leaders,” Mayor Lyles said.
