Good Question: Do I need to avoid painkillers before & after my vaccine?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “I know four people who have received the first dose. But only one of those were told, and only after asking, not to take ibuprofen if you have a fever or feel bad; that it may affect the efficacy. I hadn’t heard this, but upon looking it up online, I saw one article supporting not taking ibuprofen or Tylenol before or a few days after. Is this accurate?” - viewer Anita asked.
Good Question.
This is partially accurate.
Experts say you shouldn’t take an OTC painkiller before your vaccine.
Dr. Joy Henningsen is a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
She says, taking a painkiller before your vaccine could blunt your immune response.
“There is some question mark about whether or not those medications might reduce your body’s ability to make antibodies.”
That means the vaccine might not be as effective.
However, you can take an OTC painkiller after your vaccine.
“The recommendations are that it is okay to treat that discomfort,” Dr. Henningsen says.
According to the CDC, you’re OK to take a painkiller for the side effects you experience from your shot.
Those typical side effects include:
- Pain in your arm
- Fever
- Chills
- Tiredness
- Headache
