First Alert Tuesday for the NC mountains: Lingering snow and slick roads possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will feature mostly cloudy skies across the Piedmont, and lingering snow showers in the NC mountains with overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees for the Piedmont, and around 20 degrees in the mountains.
The combination of snow and below-freezing temperatures will continue the threat for icy roads in and around the mountains Tuesday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning continues for the NC mountains above 3500 feet in elevation where an additional 3 inches or more of snow is possible.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the NC mountains below 3500 feet where an additional 2 inches or more is possible.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the NC mountains from 1 pm Tuesday through 7 am Wednesday with wind gusts of 50 mph possible.
The Charlotte Metro area and piedmont could see a few sprinkles overnight, yet rain should be diminishing as we head into Tuesday.
Tuesday morning may start off mostly cloudy in the Piedmont with snow flurries in the mountains, yet breaks of sunshine should develop through the day. Tuesday will remain chilly with highs in the upper 40s for the Charlotte Metro area and Piedmont.
The NC mountains may see some snow flurries lingering into Tuesday afternoon, with highs only in the 20s.
Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures back into the lower 50s.
Scattered rain will be possible Friday into next weekend with milder temperatures for Friday and Saturday, before colder air returns by Sunday.
Friday and Saturday high temperatures will be in the 50s with 40s expected for Sunday, and 30s for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
There are still a lot of questions as to the timing of rain and precipitation type later this weekend, so stay tuned to the latest weather updates throughout the week.
Stay safe and dry!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
