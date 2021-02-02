First Alert for a cold night in the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be a cold one for everyone!
Lows will fall to the mid-20s for most areas. Lows will be in the teens for the mountains tonight.
There is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga Co until 10 am Wednesday. There is a Wind Advisory for the mountains of Burke and Caldwell.
Winds will gust to 50 mph.
Add that to the chilly temperatures and it will feel like 0 to -5 degrees tonight in the mountains.
It will also be chilly and breezy elsewhere. Winds will gust 20-30+mph so it will feel like the teens or even single digits outside of the mountains at times.
If you don’t count the wind, it will look pretty nice on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s but it will be a sunny day. Thursday will also be pretty decent. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
The next system will approach on Friday. Showers are a possibility for the first part of the day. While it looks like there won’t be a lot of rain, it could be disruptive for those headed out to work in the morning. Highs will reach the mid-50s.
We should get a break on Saturday before at least one model brings rain back into the picture on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 50s Saturday and the upper 40s Sunday.
Some good news is that the models aren’t bringing in the bitterly cold air that they were for the first part of next week, yesterday. Highs should be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
