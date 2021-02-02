Firefighters giving out free smoke alarms after east Charlotte house fire killed woman and child

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are providing free smoke alarms to residents in an east Charlotte community where two people, including a child, died in a house fire Monday.
Charlotte fire officials say 9-year-old Boe Reh and 62-year-old Saw Mo died after a home caught fire off Latchington Court near Albemarle Road. Medic says they are evaluating 6 other people involved. One person was taken to the hospital.
Charlotte Firefighters and Life Safety Educators will be in and around Latchington Court and Lynton Boulevard going door to door checking and providing free smoke alarms to residents that need them.
Firefighters will be handing the smoke alarms out at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Firefighters responded to a deadly structure fire 24 hours ago in the community. We want to make sure the community is educated and equipped with working smoke alarms in every home,” the Charlotte Fire Department said.
CFD said Monday’s deadly fire was started by a stone-based cooking device which was on the family’s screened-in porch.
“It’s always tragic when there’s a loss of life … to lose two at one time, it’s just devastating,” firefighters said.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted a photo of the fire around 6:45 a.m., which showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Hours after the fire was put out, several members of the family returned to the home to salvage any items that were undamaged.
One of the family members said he returned to the house just before the fire started after working the overnight shift at his job.
“I just lay down on my bed, talking to my friend, and I smell smoke. I smell some smoke,” said Boe.
He said he then went to wake up everybody and broke open a window to get out safely.
