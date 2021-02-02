Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Co. teen not seen for four days

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Constance Angelina Pierce, 14, was last seen in the afternoon on Friday, January 29. Officials say she arrived home from school and went to her room at her home on Owl’s Den Road in Lincolnton.
When family members checked on her a short time later she had left the house.
Pierce is described as a white female, 5′3″ tall and around 200 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Her family says she may be in the Lincolnton, Gastonia or Charlotte areas.
Anyone who sees Pierce or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
