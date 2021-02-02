Deputies check vehicle with covered windows backed into woods, results in drug charges for two

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people face drug charges after deputies found them in an SUV with covered windows that been backed into the woods.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Heather Michelle Miller, 46, of Kannapolis, and Phillip Cody Morgan, 36, of Salisbury, were both charged after deputies working on another case in the area of 10500 Old Beatty Ford Road on Friday saw an SUV backed into the woods. There were blankets hung up over the windows.
Deputies located a glass smoking pipe and a metal tin in the passenger area of the SUV. The metal tin contained drug paraphernalia and a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.
As Miller and Morgan were being searched, a bag that contained a half-gram of methamphetamine fell on the floor.
Both Miller and Morgan were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller is also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on the premise of a penal institute related to the methamphetamine found at the jail.
