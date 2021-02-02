Church volunteer arrested, accused of improperly touching child in York County, gets $20,000 bond

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A church volunteer was arrested and is accused of improperly touching a child while at church in York County, officials said.
Ira James Summerlin, 74, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Summerlin was reportedly at Central Baptist Church on Ross Cannon Street Sunday around 6 p.m. for a group function. He is charged with improperly touching a 6-year-old female child who was sitting on Summerlin’s lap, the incident report stated.
Video of the act was found by church officials who immediately called police, according to the report. Patrol officers and detectives responded and seized the video as evidence, police say.
After an investigation and review of the video, Summerlin was arrested at his York County home. Summerlin is in the York County jail under a $20,000 bond after an initial court appearance.
Central Baptist Church has provided a statement about the alleged inappropriate touching incident.
Pastor Will Cofield told WBTV that the church has a thorough training and background check for anyone who wants to work in the church. This includes volunteers. Cofield also says none of the kids are left alone with an adult.
Church officials say Summerville was a life-long member of the church and has been volunteering there for years in different areas of the church. He also helped with the children’s church.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.