CATS to provide direct service for vaccine appointments at Bojangles Coliseum
By WBTV Web Staff | February 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 4:20 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Wednesday, February 3, Charlotte Area Transit System will provide direct bus service to Bojangles Coliseum for community members to access their scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments. 

CATS will provide two direct bus routes; one from the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) and one from Eastland Community Transit Center.

Service will operate Monday through Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. Each day, the last direct trip to Bojangles Coliseum will depart the transit centers at 4:30 p.m.

At the CTC, riders should board in Bay K. At Eastland, riders should locate the same bus bay as Route 221. Buses providing service to the vaccine center will have a corresponding headway sign. The local bus fare of $2.20 will be required.

Both routes will serve two bus stop locations at Bojangles Coliseum. Upon arrival, passengers should deboard the vehicle at the appropriate bus stop.

  • Stop 1: Passengers receiving their first vaccine shot
  • Stop 2: Passengers receiving their second vaccine shot

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433(RIDE).

