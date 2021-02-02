CATS to provide direct service for vaccine appointments at Bojangles Coliseum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Wednesday, February 3, Charlotte Area Transit System will provide direct bus service to Bojangles Coliseum for community members to access their scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
CATS will provide two direct bus routes; one from the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) and one from Eastland Community Transit Center.
Service will operate Monday through Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. Each day, the last direct trip to Bojangles Coliseum will depart the transit centers at 4:30 p.m.
At the CTC, riders should board in Bay K. At Eastland, riders should locate the same bus bay as Route 221. Buses providing service to the vaccine center will have a corresponding headway sign. The local bus fare of $2.20 will be required.
Both routes will serve two bus stop locations at Bojangles Coliseum. Upon arrival, passengers should deboard the vehicle at the appropriate bus stop.
- Stop 1: Passengers receiving their first vaccine shot
- Stop 2: Passengers receiving their second vaccine shot
For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433(RIDE).
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.